Namibia: Councillor Questions Land Valuations

SWAPO councillor Ian Subasubani has questioned the City of Windhoek over disparities in the prices of portions of land sold in the capital.

The first plot is a 236 hectare piece of land in the upscale Eros subsurb that was apparently sold to well-connected local businessmen for a "song".

During a city council meeting last week, Subasubani questioned the valuation and pricing process of the municipality when approving the sale of 236 hectares to Eros Valley Property Development Consortium, and a 50 hectare piece of land at Goreangab to Green Building Construction Namibia.

In 2012, council approved the sale of the 236 hectares to Eros Valley for N$68 million, and in 2014 the 50 hectare land to Green Building for about N$30 million.

"How is it possible that a 236 hectare piece of land is cheaper than a 50 hectare plot? What do the valuators look at when deciding the price of land?" asked Subasubani, apparently reasoning that either the Eros land was too cheap or the Goreangab land too expensive.

The Eros Valley project is spearheaded by prominent businessman Sidney Martin as chairperson, with Lazarus Jacobs, Desmond Amunyela and Russell Paschke as members, who intended developing a golf estate and about 460 luxury residential units.

The plot in question was first valued at N$36,6 million in 2012, but the price was increased to N$68 million "as per the valuation by the manager".

Green Building wanted to develop a waterfront at the Goreangab Dam and a residential complex with amenities, business erven with walkways, and upgrade the section of Independence Avenue that leads to the area.

According to council minutes dated 27 July 2017, the plot sold to Green Building was previously valued at N$21 million, and the price was then raised to N$28 million after two years of approval due to the current market value.

"Council deemed it fit to revise the upset price to the current market value. The revised price valuation is N$28 million, VAT exclusive," reads council minutes.

Subasubani told The Namibian yesterday that he had sought clarity on the matter, and had approached some city officials to explain the difference between the two plots.

"There should at least be a level of fairness. Everyone must be treated equally," he argued.

According to a comparison made by The Namibian between the two pieces of land, if the land sold to Eros Valley was valued at the same price as the one sold to Green Building, it could have been worth over N$130 million.

The land sold to Green Building was valued at about N$30 million, but is about four times smaller than that sold to Eros Valley for N$68 million.

Subasubani, however, said that he was not against either of the projects, but only wanted to get clarity.

"I am not against any of the projects. They are good projects. I am also not saying that some people must get preferential treatment," he stated.

Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya yesterday did not respond to questions sent to her.