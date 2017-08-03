Namibia: Elderly Swakop Couple Attacked, Wife Killed

THE murder of Roswitha Strzelecki (79) and the assault of her husband, Siegfried Strzelecki (82), in their Swakopmund home yesterday morning sent shockwaves through the community.

Workers nearby, neighbours and police officers, as well as family and community members who knew the couple provided similar accounts of the attack to The Namibian.

According to the available information at the time of going to print, a group of men allegedly scaled the walls of the Strzelecki home on Richthofen Street, Vineta. Roswitha Strzelecki was apparently in the kitchen, while her husband was in their bedroom when the men struck.

The suspects allegedly wrapped a rope around Roswitha's neck, and demanded the keys to a safe in the house.

They allegedly got the keys, but she was choked to death.

When the men attempted to open the safe, Siegfried Strzelecki came out of the bedroom, and confronted them. They allegedly hit him over the head, but fled the scene when he continued to pursue them.

It is understood that Siegfried tried to undo the rope around his wife's neck, but it was too late by then. He was taken to hospital to get treated for his injuries and shock.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the incident yesterday, and said four arrests have been made so far while police investigations continue.

There is CCTV footage of the suspects entering and fleeing the Strzelecki home.