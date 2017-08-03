Namibia: Air Namibia Threatened With Eviction

THE Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has threatened to ban Air Namibia from operating from its airports and to drag the national airline to court over an unpaid N$200 million in airport fees.

NAC chairperson Rodgers Kauta wrote to public enterprises minister Leon Jooste two weeks ago, explaining that Air Namibia has been playing hide-and-seek over its airport debts.

Jooste told The Namibian yesterday that he was aware of the debt, and that he was meeting with the Air Namibia board today about the matter.

The N$200 million debt is made up of ground handling, rental, aircaft maintenance and aeronautical fees.

Aeronautical fees make up the bulk of the outstanding amount, accounting for N$192 million, while N$3,7 million is owed for ground handling services and N$1,2 million in rent. Ground handling is the servicing of a plane while it is parked at an airport. This includes luggage handling, fuelling and other technical support.

The NAC operates eight airports across the country - most of which are lossmaking - but the parastatal is faced with another headache, the non-payment by Air Namibia, which is the most frequent user of airports.

Kauta wrote to Jooste that the outstanding N$200 million by June included airport taxes which Air Namibia collects on behalf of the NAC from passengers via flight tickets.

Air Namibia is supposed to charge N$470 per international passenger, N$270 for regional and N$140 for domestic passengers.

The national airline has, however, not passed on that money to the NAC.

"The debt has resulted in significant challenges in the ability of the NAC to deliver on its statutory mandate, and has caused an exceedingly challenging cash flow situation," he said, adding that the additional lack of money has forced them to pause several critical infrastructure projects.

Kauta said the NAC has had no success in recovering long-outstanding amounts from Air Namibia despite previous efforts such as pleading with them, and requesting the intervention of the works ministry.

The NAC chair said they also wanted to get their ticket deduction fees straight from the International Air Transport Association (Iata) instead of Air Namibia, but the airline refused.

Despite the NAC and Air Namibia agreeing on several payment plans, Air Namibia has apparently failed to comply with any agreement to date.

He said the most recent payment plan proposed by Air Namibia, on 16 January 2017, required the airline to pay invoices that fall due every month, as well as a payment of N$3 million towards the existing debt each month.

"This has not been complied with, as indicated in the attached schedule of payments," he said in the letter.

Documents indicate that Air Namibia has consistently failed to live up to the payment agreement.

The schedule plan shows that from an expected payment of N$16 million in January, Air Namibia paid just over N$1 million. The airline, however, exceeded an expected payment of N$14 million in March by paying close to N$18 million for the month, only to fall back and pay just N$8 million of an expected N$16 million again.

No payment was recorded for June.

Over N$90 million was expected between January and June, but only N$38 million was paid.

Kauta told Jooste that "this correspondence serves to kindly convey the NAC's grave concern in respect of Air Namibia's unwillingness and inability to meet its contractual obligations".

"The NAC is considering taking all legal steps available in order to recover all outstanding balances from Air Namibia."

According to Kauta, such steps may include a decision to immediately evict Air Namibia from all national airports.

His letter follows another one he wrote on 31 January this year in which he demanded that the national airline pay up.

The NAC generated 70% of its income from services it provided to Air Namibia.

"The prompt settlement of NAC's accounts would be in the best interest of both parties - lest Air Namibia's operations be brought to a halt at airports operated by the NAC," Kauta warned.

The NAC chair issued an ultimatum to Air Namibia in January, demanding that they paid what was owed in full before Valentine's Day, on 14 February 2017.

Air Namibia's chairperson, Gerson Tjihenuna, wrote to Kauta on 3 February, saying they paid N$3 million, and asked for further consultations.

Air Namibia's acting managing director, Ellaine Samson, wrote to the NAC in December last year that they would pay N$3 million per month to bring their account up to date.

This is not the first time that the NAC privately gave Air Namibia an ultimatum to pay up or face eviction from national airports.

Suspended NAC chief executive officer Tamer El-Kallawi wrote to works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann in May last year that they were going to stop Air Namibia operating from airports by June last year because the airline owed them around N$100 million. Goeiemann only responded to El-Kallawi four months later, urging the NAC to negotiate with Air Namibia.

"Air Namibia is a statutory body, and we regard this as a management issue. Therefore, they should be able to pay for their own invoices, without the involvement of the ministry," Goeiemann said in a letter dated 1 September 2016.

NAC spokesperson Nankelo Amupadhi told The Namibian yesterday that they would not comment on the matter. while Air Namibia spokesperson Paulus Nakawa said they would respond by 14h00 today.