JULIUS Indongo received further motivation for his upcoming fight against Terence Crawford when he was promoted to the rank of inspector by the head of the Namibian police, Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga on Wednesday.

Hours before Indongo boarded his flight to the United States where he will meet Crawford in a junior welterweight unification world title fight in Omaha, Nebraska on 19 August, Indongo and his team paid a courtesy call to Ndeitunga at police headquarters where he was formally promoted to the new rank.

"Normally it takes a few years to be promoted from one rank to the next and Julius Indongo was last promoted in 2015, so he was only due to be promoted in 2018 again. But because of the very important mission that he is going on, I used my powers to exempt him from the normal procedures," Ndeitunga said.

"I decided to promote you before you leave, because to us Namibians, whether you win or lose, you are a hero. We want you to accept this mission with honour and dignity and fight till the end. Make sure you win the title for Africa and I'm sure you will have a lot of support there from the African diaspora," he added, saying, "I am promoting you to the rank of inspector, which is also the first rank of a commissioned officer."

Ndeitunga reminded Indongo that he was representing his nation.

"You are our ambassador, you are representing all of us, because there in America you will be seen as representing the country, Namibia. So you have to be professional in your conduct, because that will depict how Namibians normally behave," he said.

Ndeitunga added that Indongo's fight will be on his birthday and expressed the hope that he would have reason to celebrate.

"You are going to fight on my birthday, so I want to celebrate on that day and I hope it will be a day of happiness and jubilation. None of us in Namibia will sleep on that day - we will be glued to our TVs, supporting you," he said.

He also offered a bit of advice to Indongo:

"Your opponent will also be well prepared - I have observed him and he's extremely dangerous and very good, but you are excellent. You should keep him away with your jab and don't get caught on the ropes. Any opportunity that comes, use it to good effect, like you did when you beat the Russian boxer (Eduard Troyanovsky) - that was a chance well taken."

Indongo said it was an honour and great encouragement for him to be promoted and that he would remain focussed on the task at hand.

"I'll remain humble and focussed, I'll stick to our game plan and I won't be distracted by anybody on the other side. We will make sure that everyone knows about Namibia - they will see how disciplined Namibians are and come 19 August, they will see who Julius Indongo is."

Indongo's trainer and promoter Nestor Tobias said they will continue to work hard and will put Namibia on the map.

"Through hard work and discipline we have now come here and it doesn't matter what happens, we have already made history for Africa and in the world by fighting for the undisputed junior welterweight title," he said.

"Indongo had to wait a long time for this, but I told him, be patient, your time will come. He was dedicated, patient and humble and it took him 15 years to get to this level. Namibia is now world renowned because of this kid and the whole world is talking about him," he added.

Tobias called on Namibians for their support.

"I want the whole of Namibia to pray for us. We are not scared, we have just come to get the blessing of our leaders, that is our culture. Namibia don't be scared, just have faith in Julius Indongo and come the 19th of August we will all celebrate," he concluded.