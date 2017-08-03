3 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shitembi Back in Training Ahead of Comoros Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Brave Warriors enterprising midfielder Petrus Shitembi is back in training and now forms part of the squad preparing for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) away qualifier clash against Comoros next Sunday, August 13.

Petrus Shitembi, who is currently registered with premier league outfit Tura Magic, could not partake in the quarterfinals of the Debmarine Namibia Cup held in Gobabis over the weekend due to a collar bone injury, but has recovered well and is now training with the Brave Warriors.

The skilful 25-year-old left-footed midfield maestro revealed he was ready to work hard and hit peak form ahead of the Comoros match.

"It looks much better and I feel better too - it was unfortunate that I couldn't partake in the Debmarine Namibia Cup, but I am genuinely happy that my team went through to the semi-finals. I'm looking forward to the next matches and I hope we don't disappoint."

He added that the Brave Warriors have been hard at work preparing for the Comoros first leg fixture, as history awaits. If Namibia beat Comoros they will make their maiden CHAN appearance.

"The past few days we have been pushing hard and the boys look much better in terms of fitness. We appreciate the support we received from the nation despite being starved of football for almost a year now."

Brave Warriots captain Ronald Ketjijere, who is nursing a nagging muscle injury, will be back next week and Oswaldo Xamseb, who also has been persistently complaining about various muscle injuries, will be off this week.

A new addition to the training squad is the Young African duo of Himeezembi Hengombe and Ballack Katjiteo.

The squad currently in training consists of Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei, Muna Katupose, Ballack Katjiteo, Himeezembi Hengombe, Romario Ndjavera, Riaan Hanamub and Ferdinand Karongee.

Namibia

President Geingob Reiterates Call for UN Reforms

President Hage Geingob has called on the United Nations (UN) to shun the culture of exclusivity and to embrace… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.