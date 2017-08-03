Windhoek — Brave Warriors enterprising midfielder Petrus Shitembi is back in training and now forms part of the squad preparing for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) away qualifier clash against Comoros next Sunday, August 13.

Petrus Shitembi, who is currently registered with premier league outfit Tura Magic, could not partake in the quarterfinals of the Debmarine Namibia Cup held in Gobabis over the weekend due to a collar bone injury, but has recovered well and is now training with the Brave Warriors.

The skilful 25-year-old left-footed midfield maestro revealed he was ready to work hard and hit peak form ahead of the Comoros match.

"It looks much better and I feel better too - it was unfortunate that I couldn't partake in the Debmarine Namibia Cup, but I am genuinely happy that my team went through to the semi-finals. I'm looking forward to the next matches and I hope we don't disappoint."

He added that the Brave Warriors have been hard at work preparing for the Comoros first leg fixture, as history awaits. If Namibia beat Comoros they will make their maiden CHAN appearance.

"The past few days we have been pushing hard and the boys look much better in terms of fitness. We appreciate the support we received from the nation despite being starved of football for almost a year now."

Brave Warriots captain Ronald Ketjijere, who is nursing a nagging muscle injury, will be back next week and Oswaldo Xamseb, who also has been persistently complaining about various muscle injuries, will be off this week.

A new addition to the training squad is the Young African duo of Himeezembi Hengombe and Ballack Katjiteo.

The squad currently in training consists of Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei, Muna Katupose, Ballack Katjiteo, Himeezembi Hengombe, Romario Ndjavera, Riaan Hanamub and Ferdinand Karongee.