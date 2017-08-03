Windhoek — The Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) netball team was crowned winners of the Dinolo netball tournament held recently at Gobabis in the Omaheke Region.

With the victory, NCS pocketed N$2,000 and also booked their place in the Dinolo netball tournament finals slated for Swakopmund on September 30, where all regional winners will compete for the overall prize.

In second place was the Ministry of Education netball team that walked away with N$1,500, while Wennie Du Plessis High School collected N$1,000 for finishing third.

The Dinolo netball tournament is part of African Deli's corporate social investment programme, which aims to bring women from all parts of the world together to have fun and at the same time share ideas and opportunities, while freely interacting.

Thus far matches have been held in the Khomas, Erongo, Hardap, Kavango West, Oshana and Omaheke regions while eight regions are still to compete. Tournaments will be held in all 14 regions.

The next stop for the tournament will be Tsumeb in Oshikoto Region, at the JP Ratledge netball courts, this Friday.

African Deli has committed itself towards the development of netball in the country through the Dinolo netball tournament.