VETERAN defender Zvenyika Makonese believes the next few games will be crucial in Shabanie Mine's fight against relegation and he has challenged his teammates to ensure they work on attaining maximum points. The Zvishavane miners, who bounced back into the top-flight league this season, have experienced mixed fortunes and are currently 11th on the log standings.

Makonese watched from the terraces as his team crashed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Highlanders last Sunday at Maglas. "The current position we are on is not good," he said.

"We should be, at least, in the middle because there is a danger of slipping on the log and you will be relegated.

"So, focus should start with this game against Bulawayo City, we have to ensure we collect maximum points and we build from there and we need to play better than we are doing," he said.

Makonese is hoping to fight for a place in the starting line-up against Bulawayo City.

He played a big role in helping his hometown club to return into the Premiership.

"Against Highlanders, I did not play. I was just wishing my teammates well although we ended up losing that match. I still remain hopeful that, maybe, in the coming game against Bulawayo City, I might play.

"With soccer it's about getting your chances so I believe my chance is coming and like I said, I could be part of the coach's plans on Saturday," he said.