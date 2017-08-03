3 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Undertakes Working Visit to Zambia, 5 Aug

President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday, 05 August 2017, undertake a working visit to Lusaka, Zambia where he will officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a Guest of Honour, at the invitation of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

This show is organised under the theme The Promotion of Green Economy.

South Africa and Zambia have good bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

The two countries have signed twenty one Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the past years. A Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in the field of agriculture, which enables the two countries to share agricultural development experiences, capacity building and skills development programmes amongst other areas of cooperation is amongst the MoU's signed.

President Jacob Zuma will be accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Senzeni Zokwana.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

