South Africa: Correctional Services On Fake Learnership Appointment Letter

press release

DCS warns the public about a fake learnership appointment letter

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has noted with grave concern the propagation of a fake appointment letter for learnership opportunities by fraudsters. These 'faceless-fraudsters' have been robbing unsuspecting job seekers by informing them that their learnership application was successful and are thus invited to an interview. Applicants are then instructed to pay an administration fee of R150 so that arrangements for the official interview can be finalised.

Correctional Services is appalled by this act and is calling on the public to be vigilant and to report such cases and other related illegal and criminal acts with the law enforcement agencies. Applying for learnership placements or employment in DCS and in the public sector IS FREE, and anyone asking for money IS BREAKING THE LAW.

Members of the public are therefore urged never to deposit money in any of the retail shops as instructed by the fake appointment letter. DCS will follow proper channels to inform successful applicants about the date and time for interviews. The Human Resources unit of the Department can be contacted at 012 307 2000, or those with information on these fraudsters can report the matter to the government anti-corruption hotline 0800 701 701.

