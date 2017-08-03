3 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma to Open Agricultural Show in Zambia

President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday visit Lusaka, Zambia, where he will officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a guest of honour, says the Presidency.

The Presidency on Thursday said the working visit is at the invitation of the Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

This show is organised under the theme "The Promotion of Green Economy."

South Africa and Zambia have good bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

The two countries have signed 21 Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the past years.

A Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in the field of agriculture, which enables the two countries to share agricultural development experiences, capacity building and skills development programmes amongst other areas of cooperation is amongst the MoUs signed.

The Presidency said President Jacob Zuma will be accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana.

