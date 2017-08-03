South Africa: Programme to Clean Up Housing Database

The North West Department of Local Government and Human Settlements is working towards establishing a single provincial register which will contribute to the national housing demand list.

The department has started capturing data of prospective housing beneficiaries electronically, following a training programme of officials on housing needs register administration.

The training programme is part of the department's effort to clean up the housing needs register and establish a single provincial register.

The three-day training, which ended last week started in Mahikeng, and will be rolled out to officials in municipalities across the province.

"The housing needs register will also be aligned to the human settlements development grant business plan in order to best capture and update the status of housing needs in each municipality, like the total housing needs, beneficiaries registered project and the backlog that arise from regular updates," said MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe.

The National Housing Needs Register (NHNR) is a central database that offers households the opportunity to register their needs for adequate shelter by providing information about their current living conditions, household composition and to indicate the type of housing assistance they require from government.

Household owners are also able to update their information to ensure that their details are relevant to their current situation.

Records of households that have registered their needs on other systems/waiting lists are received from provincial human settlement departments and municipalities.