South Africa: Correctional Services Warns Public of Learnership Scam

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it has noted with grave concern the propagation of fake appointment letters for learnership opportunities issued by fraudsters.

According to the department, the 'faceless-fraudsters' have been robbing unsuspecting job seekers by informing them that their learnership application was successful and they have been invited to an interview.

Applicants are then instructed to pay an administration fee of R150 so that arrangements for the official interview can be finalized.

"Correctional Services is appalled by this act and is calling on the public to be vigilant and to report such cases and other related illegal and criminal acts to the law enforcement agencies.

"Applying for learnership placements or employment in DCS and in the public sector is free, and anyone asking for money is breaking the law," Correctional Services said in a statement.

Members of the public are therefore urged never to deposit money in any of the retail shops as instructed by the fake appointment letter.

"DCS will follow proper channels to inform successful applicants about the date and time for interviews," the department said.

The Human Resources unit of the department can be contacted at 012 307 2000, or those with information on these fraudsters can report the matter to the government's anti-corruption hotline 0800 701 701.