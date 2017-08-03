Liberia: NCA Wants Supreme Court Bench Impeached Featured

The North Central Alliance (NCA), a pro-Boakai group that comprises citizens of Lofa, Bong, Nimba, Gbarpolu and Margibi counties, says it has filed a petition to the National Legislature for the impeachment of the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

At a news conference yesterday, the group's National Administrative Council, through its Chairman, Trosteen Kollehlon Mokollie, said the decision is due to the court's recent ruling on the Code of Conduct which overturned the decision of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to disqualify the Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Vice Standard Bearers, Harrison Karnwea and Jeremiah Sulunteh, for violation of the code.

He contended that after denying Selena Polson Mappy and Abu Kamara and establishing the constitutionality and declaring the legal authenticity and binding effects of the Code of Conduct for all its intents and purposes, the very Supreme Court handed down a ruling that contradicted earlier opinions of the court and opened a floodgate for "fraudsters" to flagrantly abuse and callously disrespect the laws of Liberia with impunity.

"On the basis of this, the North Central Alliance has filed a petition to the National Legislature for the impeachment of the Francis Korkpor bench of the Supreme Court consistent with Article 43 of the Liberian constitution," Mokollie said.

He stated, "Additionally, for the Supreme Court to have indicated that the Liberty Party Vice Standard Bearer was in 'substantial compliance' with the Code of Conduct and had to be left off the hook was an attempt to delve into making its own law in so far as the mandate of the court is concerned."

"It appears that the recent opinion of the Court on the Code of Conduct was anchored on politics and partisan relationship as opposed to being founded in fact and law. The latest ruling of the Supreme Court was also meant to have undermined the great intention of the government of Liberia to safeguard the flagrant abuse of public offices and resources," he said.

In his response, the Director of Public Information of the Supreme Court of Liberia Darryl Ambrose Nmah said it is a right guaranteed under the laws of Liberia for any citizen to seek impeachment for public officials if there is a cause.

He indicated: "I think it is within their constitutional right to petition their lawmakers if they feel they have a cause and there is a process and procedure for impeachment so if the Legislature deems that they have a cause they will know what to do. And if that happens, the court will know what to do."

"These things are guaranteed under our constitution and the court will uphold that. People who believe they have cause for which impeachment proceedings should be carried out for anybody or branch of government they have the right to do so," he stated.

On allegations that the Court's opinion was anchored on politics, he mentioned "as a court, we do not really respond to those kinds of issues. In the Judiciary, as Liberia guarantees, everybody has the right to their opinions about the workings and decisions made by the Court, so if a party comes to Court and a decision is made whether they agreed or disagreed that is left in the purview of that party."

"I do not think the Court can respond to people's feelings as to how they felt about a particular matter that was adjudged by the Court," he added.