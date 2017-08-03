Liberia: UP Sends COC Caveat

The ruling Unity Party Chairman, Wilmont Paye, says the party's leadership is concerned over unsubstantiated reports that suggests an attempt to bend the Code of Conduct passed by the National Legislature to accommodate some aspirants in the ensuing elections.

Several aspirants rejected by the National Elections Commission (NEC) for violation of the Code of Conduct, including Liberty Party's Vice Standard Bearer Harrison Kanwea, have complained to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

But addressing scores of UP partisans and supporters in Kakata, Margibi County, the Unity Party Chairman said if the Supreme Court rules otherwise, changing its earlier opinion on the Code of Conduct, it will be the first Supreme Court in any republic to have done so.

"As we speak, the Supreme Court is listening to cases and it is unfair to end without drawing the attention of Liberians and those who make up that Supreme Court bench. We are hearing and we are concerned that efforts are being made, and we do not know how credible the sources are, to temper with the laws of the republic," Chairman Paye said.

"If the Supreme Court rules otherwise, changing its earlier opinion months ago, that will be the first time anywhere in the world and the first Supreme Court of any republic to have changed its opinion. We want to urge them at the Temple of Justice grounds; there is statue of a woman that symbolizes justice. Justice is blind; it knows no one and no power, so we are hoping that the current bench, some of whose members have been holding political discussions overnight, will not desecrate the sanctity of our judicial system. And that it will do nothing else but to render justice as required," he stated.

He added: "we want the message to go forth that the Unity Party which has stood and said because our standard bearer as President of the Honorable Senate is one of the three signatories on the Code of Conduct will respect this law. That is why the Unity Party has not encouraged the submission of any nominee who falls in the category of those who are affected by the code of conduct."