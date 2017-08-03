2 August 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: 17,981 Students Pass National Exams

By Calvin Brooks

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that 17,981 students passed the national examination for the 2016/2017 Academic Year.

According to the Head of WAEC, Dale G. Gbotoe, the students represent 57.99 percent of the candidates who sat the examination.

Gbotoe made the disclosure Tuesday at a press conference held at the WAEC Head Office in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

He indicated that 12,138 students, representing 39.14 percent of students who sat the exams, failed.

He pointed out that of the total number of successful students 17,965 obtained Division Three, and that of this number 9,691 are males, while 8,274 are females.

According to Gbotoe, 16 students comprising six males and 10 females obtained Division Two.

He disclosed that Miss Marklyn W. Wingban of the Carver Mission School in Montserrado County with an aggregated T-score of 715.70 is the best performing candidate in the examination.

