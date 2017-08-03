Liberia: Chinese Train Liberians in Bamboo, Rattan, Vegetable Production

Scores of Liberians have been trained in the production of Bamboo and Rattan materials and Vegetable Planting in Monrovia.

The week-long training was co-sponsored by the Confucius Institute at University of Liberia and China-Aid Liberia.

The training program was conducted through the Chinese Language and Vocational Skills Training program in Liberia recently.

The course was the first collaboration between the Confucius Institute and China Aid -Liberia Bamboo, Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Program.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Boakai M. Jaleiba, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, stressed the importance of language learning from his own experience, and pointed out that with the largest number of speakers and more and more Chinese learners, Chinese is gradually becoming a global language.

He noted that if Liberian youths can master the Chinese language, they can become global talents.

Also making remarks at the closing program, Mr. Zhang Xudong, Representative of the Economic and Commercial Counselor's Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Liberia, pointed out that with the increase in the number of China-Aid Liberian programs and Chinese Enterprises, a knowledge of Chinese can not only help students learn the skills of bamboo, rattan weaving and vegetable planting, but also help achieve diversification of employment paths for Liberian students.

Also speaking, Nie Yongdou, the Director of China-Aid Liberia Bamboo, Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Program, expressed warm welcome to all the guests and students.

Dr. Huang Baiqing, Co-director of Confucius Institute, hoped that the co-sponsored course can help alleviate the language barrier the students encounter when they learn the skills of bamboo and rattan weaving.

He also wished that all the students can work hard to become civil ambassadors of China-Liberia friendship and cultural exchange.