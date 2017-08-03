2 August 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: IRCL Prexy Urges Civil Campaigning

By Calvin Brooks

The President of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), a grouping of Christian and Muslim leaders, Bishop Jonathan B. B. Hart, has called on candidates and their supporters to exercise civility and maturity during and after the campaign period.

Bishop Hart stated that by entering the electoral process, political parties are testifying that they want the best for Liberia.

The IRCL head made the call Tuesday at a press conference in Monrovia.

He stressed that political parties' desire to participate fully in the electoral process indicates that they want to continue the development of Liberia.

Hart urged candidates and their supporters to, at levels of interaction with fellow Liberians, promote the peace.

The Bishop emphasized that peaceful elections will be a beacon of hope especially for the young people, as well as the stability and prosperity of the country.

