Liberia: 'Seek Quality Leadership in Upcoming Elections' - VP Boakai

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has called on Liberians to go beyond the ordinary and search for a quality leader who will reverse the underdevelopment in the country.

He said such leader must also recognize the potential of young people in a country that is 170 years old and in transition, and see the urgent need to transform the lives of Liberians.

Vice President Boakai said Liberians must realize that the nation must move out of the shackles of underdevelopment to a vibrant new society, which is only possible under a good quality leader with a clear vision, adding "It is time to think about what you can do for your country to move it forward."

He made the call in Sinje, Grand Cape Mount County over the weekend at the 9th endorsement of his presidential bid so far for the October polls, according to press release from the office of the Vice President.

The Unity Party Standard Bearer said "sometimes we play down good leaders and qualified people if we are sentimental," noting that good leadership is a prerequisite to the development of any nation.

He praised former Unity Party Chairman Cllr. Varney Sherman for his support to his presidential bid and referred to Grand Cape Mount County as a county with reputable educational institutions that many Liberians have benefitted from.

According to Vice President Boakai, leaders have a responsibility to their people and called on Liberians to develop a positive attitude towards themselves and their nation and to stop blaming underdevelopment to the 14-year civil war.

The Vice President praised the level of development that is currently taking place as a result of good leaders in the counties and communities and noted that if we had such leaders in the past, most of the community projects would have been completed a hundred years ago.

He informed the people of Liberia that he has been working with youth organizations across the country for decades, including the Federation of Liberian Youth, the YMCA and others and reminded Liberians that Liberia is surrounded by nations that are far younger but more developed because they have decided to do something worthwhile with the resources of their countries.

"We've got to change our lives positively," the Vice President warned, saying, "We are not looking for leadership but an opportunity to serve our people."

He said the selection of House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay as his running mate is for an important mission, a mission that will transform Liberia and Liberians, saying the people of Liberia have told him that they have entrusted him with their resources and their children and that he will do.

Speaking on issues of resources and investments in Liberia from the mining town of Congo in Grand Cape Mount County, VP Boakai pointed out that Liberians must begin to buy shares in companies that are investing in the country, something which, he said, is not happening now, stressing 'you must have equity."

"I see a new beginning for Liberia, a new beginning that will transform Liberia in six years," Vice President concluded.