2 August 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Govt to Issue E-Passports Shortly

The Government of Liberia through the Bureau of Passport and Visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it is preparing to begin the issuance of e-Passports shortly.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in order to get this vital process underway, the Bureau of Passport and Visas is informing the general public that it doors will be closed to all new applicants beginning Tuesday, August 1, to Friday, August 4, 2017.

The Bureau assures the public that it will resume full operations on Monday, August 7, 2017.

An e-Passport will contain an electronic chip that holds the same information that is printed on the passport's data page: the holder's name, date of birth, and other biographic pieces of information.

An e-Passport also contains a biometric identifier. Most times, the chip will contain a digital photograph of the holder.

The pieces of information on the chip can be used to authenticate the identity of travelers.

E-Passports will help to securely identify the traveler, provide protection against identity theft, protect privacy and make it difficult to alter a document for use in gaining admission to some countries, including the United States of America.

