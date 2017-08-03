Gambia: Prosecutor - Accused Has No Witness, He's Just Dragging the Court

Lamin K. Bojang, a drug prosecutor on Tuesday told Bundung Magistrates' Court that Musa Mballow, a drug suspect had no witness to testify in his favour but he was only dragging the court in the case.

Under trial before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Mr. Mballow is accused of being found in possession of 120g of suspected cannabis on 23rd February 2016, in Serrekunda.

Without any legal representation, Mr. Mballow applied for the case to be adjourned to enable him called his witness but prosecutor Bojang objected, saying the last time the case proceeded was on 29th May when the prosecution closed its case and Mr. Mballow opened his defence. He said since then, he did not call any witness to testify before the court.

Prosecutor Bojang said Mr. Mballow's bail was restored to enable him call his witnesses but said in his view, Mr Mballow was only dragging the court but had no witness.

Mr. Mballow, however, insisted that he has four witnesses and promised that he would call one of them to testify on the next adjourned date.

The matter is adjourned to 4th August, for hearing.