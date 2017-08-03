3 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Prosecutor - Accused Has No Witness, He's Just Dragging the Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa Gassama

Lamin K. Bojang, a drug prosecutor on Tuesday told Bundung Magistrates' Court that Musa Mballow, a drug suspect had no witness to testify in his favour but he was only dragging the court in the case.

Under trial before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Mr. Mballow is accused of being found in possession of 120g of suspected cannabis on 23rd February 2016, in Serrekunda.

Without any legal representation, Mr. Mballow applied for the case to be adjourned to enable him called his witness but prosecutor Bojang objected, saying the last time the case proceeded was on 29th May when the prosecution closed its case and Mr. Mballow opened his defence. He said since then, he did not call any witness to testify before the court.

Prosecutor Bojang said Mr. Mballow's bail was restored to enable him call his witnesses but said in his view, Mr Mballow was only dragging the court but had no witness.

Mr. Mballow, however, insisted that he has four witnesses and promised that he would call one of them to testify on the next adjourned date.

The matter is adjourned to 4th August, for hearing.

Gambia

Na Select Committee's Report On Sesdo Impasse Vindicates NSC

The National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports has revealed their findings and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.