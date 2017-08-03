Gambia: IGP Kinteh Calls On Police to Prevent Crimes

The new inspector general of police (IGP) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Landing Kinteh has urged the police and the general public to strengthen a closer collaboration in the spirit of community policing, so that all hands will be on deck to prevent and coil suspected crimes, pointing out that national security should be the business of all.

IGP Kinteh made these remarks during his recent nationwide familiarization tour.

Commenting on the area of discipline, IGP Kinteh stressed the need for a highly disciplined force. He said plans are underway to strengthen the Complaint and Discipline Unit and decentralize it to the regions.

According to him, this would serve as a watchdog office that would monitor the unlawful activities of some police officers and regulate them. It will also make the police to be accountable to the communities they serve.

IGP Kinteh stressed the need for collaboration and full participation of all to see to it that the Gambia has a very highly professional, dedicated and motivated police force that can meet the demands of her people and match international standards.

He went on to say that it is so disheartening to see the deploring conditions of the majority of police station and the difficult condition police officers are living, especially those in the provinces.

He also promised to do his best to better the conditions of the men and officers working under him. He disclosed that, The Gambia Police Force under his leadership has taking some proactive measures by setting up a think tank at the police headquarters that is task to look into issues that is making police work very difficult and come up with a strategic plan document that will move the GPF to international standards. The think tank which comprises of expertise from the police is assigned to embark on a nationwide tour of the country, so as to get the input of each and every police officer and also seek the opinion of the communities they are serving.

Road Accidents

On the area of recent road traffic accidents, the IGP also promised to address the issue of road traffic accident which has become a big concern for every Gambian. He said plans are already on the way to have a lasting solution to that, thus, sometimes two weeks back, he visited the Mobile Traffic Unit to have a frantic discussion with them.

The IGP also vowed to empower the regional police commissioners and officer commanding, station officers so that they will have little or no interference from the police headquarters and would have the authority to enforce and maintain discipline to the highest level.

Furthermore, the new IGP promised to improve the general welfare of the members of the police force, such as bringing back credit facilities from banks the police use to enjoy during the first republic and also to improve the general wellbeing of his men. He reminded the officers that since there are no much funds from the central government to support the police 100%, his office has already started working closely with the international donors and partners to support The Gambia Police Force to achieve her development aspirations to reach international standards.

The tour is expected to continue in the Kombos on Tuesday 8th August, 2017.

The various meetings were chaired by the police public relations officer, Inspector Foday Conta, who also emphasized on discipline within the police force, which he said is the bedrock of Gambia Police Force.