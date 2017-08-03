Gambia: Papa to Handle Cameroon-Nigeria Clash Next Month

The Gambia and Africa's finest and most respected arbitrator, Bakary Papa Gassama is set to handle the return leg when the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon host the Super Eagles of Nigeria early next month in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Gassama, who is not new to handling big games would be assisted by Burundian Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Kenyan Aden Marwa Range with fellow citizen and SJAG's 2016 Best Referee Award-winning Mawdo Jallow serving as the match fourth official.

The Gambia's Pride Papa Gassama was decorated "Sports Personality of the Year 2016" by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), in recognition of his sterling performance over the period.