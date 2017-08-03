Gambia: Bojang Discloses That He Was Never Beaten At Sis But...

Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang, a native of Foni Kansala District of West Coast Region has disclosed that he was never beaten while in custody of the State Intelligence Services (SIS) on Monday morning.

Lance Corporal Bojang, who was arrested on July 12, 2017, has been accused of aiding one Yerro Jatta, a soldier detained at the Fajara Barracks to escape from custody. Yerro was held at the Fajara Barracks together with other soldiers. They were accused of mutinous acts by taking part in a WhatsApp chat group.

Speaking to Daily Observer's Momodou Jawo at his hospital bed at the Fajara Barracks, Lance Corporal Bojang narrated that during the process of removing the handcuff from his hands, he sustained injuries because the officers said they had lost the handcuff's key. Therefore, he added, they used a hacksaw to cut the handcuff from his hands.

At the SIS, he revealed that the SIS officers obtained a statement from him and was also asked to remove his clothes, while the investigating officers cut his 'jujus'.

Bojang made it clear that he was admitted at the clinic because of the injuries he suffered on his hands.

Sources who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity debunked reports that Lance Corporal Bojang was beaten while under interrogation at the SIS Headquarters in Banjul. "In this new dispensation, operatives of the State Intelligence Services never beat anyone while under investigation. I think it's of paramount important for us to obtain credible and reliable information before publishing news. There are people that are interrogated and who have serious cases than Sambujang Bojang, but they are never beaten, so, why he? After all he is just accused of aiding someone to escape," our sources added.

Our reporter has also contacted the public relations officer (PRO) of the GAF, Major Lamin Sanyang on Tuesday to find out more on the alleged torture of Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang, but PRO Sanyang said he was not aware of the incident, and promised to get back to our reporter.