3 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: SJAG Family Fun Day Out Slated

Tagged:

Related Topics

The annual Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) Family Fun Day Out is slated for next Saturday, 5th August at the Sand Beach next to Palma Rima Beach. The annual outing is meant to bring sports journalists together to socialize and have fun outside their busy work.

This year's outing will be characterized with a two-hour symposium to mark the belated International Sports Journalists' Day (ISJD) observed 2nd July annually. The symposium would avail sports journalists the opportunity to discuss on the current state of sports journalism in the country and the way forward. The sports journalists will also discuss about their association, SJAG.

Solicitor General Cherno Marenah would be making a presentation on "Sports Press in Our New Democracy". The fundamental mission of SJAG under the dynamic and visionary leadership of President Musa Sise, is to enhance the development of sports journalism in The Gambia to the highest level possible

All sports journalists are urged to attend the fun day out and interact with colleagues. The symposium starts at mid day and will last for two hours. Sports journalists will then walk down to the beach. Usually attended by members of the association from the print and electronic media, and acquaintances, the beach party will see members put their different sporting skills to test, with food and drinks available in abundance.

Alieu Ceesay

SJAG, Secretary General

Gambia

Na Select Committee's Report On Sesdo Impasse Vindicates NSC

The National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports has revealed their findings and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.