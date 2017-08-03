Gambia: Right to Development

It's nowhere justifiable, defendable and reasonable denying your fellow countrymen of right to development on excuses or on political grounds.

The right to development falls under the third generation of human rights as rightly put across by human rights lawyers and other right activists spread throughout the globe, including the Gambia. The right to development has now attained similar status as that of other generational rights, such as the right to life, education, health among others, hence no reasonable person could think of depriving others of such an important right in the name of power and authority in this 21st century.

This writing is relative to the statements made by deputy speaker of the National Assembly, relating to allegations of Kiang West being denied to benefit from 22 years development projects and programmes under the former regime of Yahya Jammeh, on grounds of political support and affiliation.

There is no doubt about Kiang West and other affected regions of the country being part and parcel of The Gambia. They are subjected to the laws of The Gambia, including payment of tax, which serves as the most important source of revenue meant to fund the very development projects and programmes the former regime is alleged to have denied them for the past 22 years.

Denying people of development projects such as road network, electricity, safe drinking water supply, GSM network among others, should never be repeated in this country by any leadership for whatever reason and justification, as it's not only illegal, discriminatory and criminal, but also very inhumane and not tenable in modern politics trading on key concepts of democracy, good governance, rule of law and respect for human rights.