Gambia: Fagamso Annual Student Camp Underway

The annual student camp by the Federation of Gambia Muslim Students Organization (FEGAMSO) is currently underway at Abuko Upper Basic School.

This year's camp, held on theme; "Youths in Development", will also witness different lectures on different topics as well as sport activities.

FEGAMSO is the umbrella body of all school-based Islamic associations in The Gambia. It aims among others, are to promote and propagate Islamic among members and the entire youths of The Gambia and beyond; promote moral and academic excellence among members as well as contribute to national development.

Speaking at the opening, Yankuba Jarju, the president of FEGAMSO, said the gathering is also meant to inculcate moral values among its members as well as teach members the basic requirements of Islam such as purification and prayers.

"It will also enlighten our members against illegal drugs use and its impacts, expose members on the daily life styles of the Prophet (SAW) and train members on first aid practices".

For his part, Omar Bojang, camp director said the camp is also designed to inspire, develop and upgrade the youths, adding that the camp will go a long way in promoting Islamic moral values.

"We will have a careful look at the other aspect of human development hence Islam is a way of life that is meant to prioritize the worship of Allah and manner, in which one should serve his community positively" Bojang added.

Dodou Jah, the president of Assembly of Gambia Muslim Youths (AGAMY), said the youths are the future leaders of tomorrow and for that being the case, there is need to nurture and impact good morals values in them.