Gambia: Ambassador Peters Receives GAF Personnel in Freetown

Gambia's ambassador designate to Sierra Leone, Ingram Reginald Olufemi Peters, recently received five junior Gambian military officers at his office in Freetown, few days after the completion of their training from the IMAT - British run military training in Sierra Leone.

The five man contingent were drawn from various military bases in The Gambia and they are Captain Alhagi Njie of Fajara Barracks, Captain Kebba Jabbie of Farafeni, Captain Modou J Manneh and Captain Fanding Gibba of Yundum and Captain Ambruse Dacosta of GAF Training School.

The officers were accompanied by the overall best graduating officer, Captain Samura of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) who was personally invited by Ambassador Peters to represent the remaining Sierra Leoneans graduating officers.

Ambassador Ingram Peters on behalf of the president of The Gambia Adama Barrow expressed satisfaction with the officers' conduct and the report received during their graduation ceremony. He further encouraged the officers to ensure that they go back and impact their various battalions with the recently acquired skills and training.

Ebrima N.A. Camara, the head of chancery, on behalf of Ambassador Peters expressed appreciation to the organisers and also urged them for possible increase in the number of slots for the Gambian contingent for subsequent training opportunities.

Captain Alhagi Njie, the team leader in delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the graduating officers, thanked Ambassador Peters for the invitation and the warm reception accorded to them. He promised to heed to the advices given to them by the ambassador and share the knowledge and skills they acquired with those at home.