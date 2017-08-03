Gambia: Governor Dampha - NBR Is Prone to Armed Robbery

The governor of the North Bank Region (NBR) Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha has acknowledged that his region is prone to armed robbery and cross boarder criminal activities such as; cattle rustling and shop breaking among others.

According to him, one does not expect unarmed police officers to attack and arrest armed robbers. These, he said, has rendered the work of the police difficult in his region.

The NBR governor made these remarks during the first nationwide familiarization tour of the new inspector general of police (IGP) on Tuesday 27th July, 2017, in NBR.

The tour of the IGP is aimed at visiting officers and offices under his purview and also to meet regional and local community leaders. The IGP was accompanied by a high-powered delegation from the police headquarters, which comprises of Police chief of Operations, Alhagie Modou Gaye, commissioner of Police Intervention Unit, Omar Darboe, deputy commissioner of Police Finance, Ousman Cham, commissioner of Police Engineering Unit, Lang Fofana and other senior carder of the force.

During the tour, IGP Kinteh and delegation visited almost each and every police post, check points, stations and barracks as well as paid a courtesy call on the regional governors of North Bank Region, Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha, Central River Region, Mr. Sulayman Barry, Upper River Region, Mrs. Fatou Jammeh Touray, and Lower River Region, Mrs. Fanta Bojang-Samateh-Manneh and district chiefs, alkalolus and members of the various communities.

The governor of North Bank Region, Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha who also doubles as the chairperson of the Regional Joint Security Task Force, said the IGP's tour was very timely and welcoming, thereby commending him and his delegation for the foresight.

According to Governor Dampha, the police were doing a great job in curbing crimes and criminal activities, but stressed the need for collaborative efforts for the national police to be strengthened in terms of resources and equipment. He said this is important because the police are given much bigger responsibilities that include internal security and other missions outside the country.

The governor urged the IGP to also look into the accommodation and mobility constrains faced by the police in doing their work.

In his remarks, the chief of Police Operation, Alhagie Momodou Gaye, on behalf of the IGP, DIG and the entire senior management of The Gambia Police Force, expressed gratitude to the regional police commands, governors, chiefs, alkalolus and the entire communities of the regions for the warmth welcome accorded to the IGP and delegation.

According to him, the IGP is embarking on this tour because after his appointment by His Excellency, the president of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, it is incumbent on the new appointee as tradition and constitution require for him/her to embark on a nationwide familiarization tour in the regions and units under his purview. For that reason, he said, IGP Kinteh is prompted to embark on a nationwide tour so as to have first-hand knowledge of the successes and constrains affecting the police and the community with regard to issues of security concern.

COP Gaye further reminded police officers to work hard for the interest of the nation and always follow the due processes of the police procedures and the code of conduct. According to him, gone are the days when members of the police are seen as masters, that henceforth, the police must realize that they are accountable to the communities they serve. He also warned members of the police force to always maintain high sense of discipline at all time as discipline is the bedrock of standard in police force.

Similar sentiments were re-echoed by all other governors, chiefs, alikalolus and members of the communities in the regions.