Gambia: Na Select Committee's Report On Sesdo Impasse Vindicates NSC

The National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports has revealed their findings and recommendations on the SESDO Impasse for consideration and implementation by the KM Sports Committee following a petition by SESDO Executive against the decision of KMSC in consultation with National Sports Council, on the said impasse.

After concluding their findings, the committee recommends that, an elective congress should be held without any further delay to enable the Nawettan football to kick off.

The committee also recommends that, the delegates to the congress should be the existing 33 clubs as confirmed (32 football clubs and 1 Basketball Club) with two delegates per club each a voting right;

The National Assembly Select Committee further recommends that the 2013, 2014, and 2015 Audit report prepared by an independent Auditor of KMC should be subjected to the consideration and adoption of the congress delegates.

It added that, it is the responsibility of the SESDO executive committee to present the 2016 and 2017 activities and financial reports;

"Until otherwise removed by the congress delegates the SESDO executive members are entitle to contest the congress; Since the mandate of the executive has ended in June 2017, KMSC should organized congress and present the reports as direct by NSC; The delegates have to decide whether to review the constitution or consider and adopt the already revised one; SESDO executive, the petitioner should take responsibility of funding the re-scheduled congress; and National Sports Council should ensure that the constitution of the zones and associations are of standard," the committee recommends.

Below is the full report signed by Hon. Alhagie S Darboe, Chairman of NA Select Committee on sports, seen by Observer Sports.

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) Impasse

The Petitioner:- Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO0 Executive Committee

Grounds of Petition

That the impasse has been on for quite some time, SESDO's efforts to engage the authorities did not bear fruit but rather their involvement worsened the situation;

That the 16th July 2017 congress could not proceed as a result of disagreement over the amendments of SESDO's constitution to be part of the agenda;

That NSC was trying to impose such amendments to SESDO constitution which all reduce the voting rights of the affiliated members and also take immediate effect;

That the amendments to the SESDO constitution should be part of the congress notice and agenda;

That the delegates should be served a copy of the amendments prior to the congress which was never done;

That the chairman and NSC staff unilaterally take decision on SESDO matters without consulting NSC members;

That the executive director NSC, Marcel Mendy sided an opposing group and held meeting with them a day before the congress after the Gambia and Mali CHAN match;

That the National Assembly select committee on sport Investigate the matter.

Mode of Investigation

The National Assembly Select Committee on sports matters upon receipt of the petition, advised KMSC not to go ahead with the SESDO congress to enable it to investigate the matter for a solution to the impasse.

Kanifing Municipality Sports Committee and teams' representatives heeded to the advice.

The select committee on sports invited the SESDO executive, the teams' representatives, KM Sports Committee and National Sports Council to separate meetings for fact finding.

Findings

SESDO Executive Committee

That SESDO last went to elective congress in June 2013 and that the mandate of the executive is four years and was supposed to end in June 2017;

That the SESDO executive was supposed to hold Annual General Meeting and present activity and financial reports;

That in 2014, the SESDO executive could not hold its first AGM, that the treasurer had travelled to UK, and the acting treasurer had also travelled later but the documents were left in the cupboard;

That in 2015, the SESDO Executive conveyed the congress but the delegates demanded for 2014 reports before the 2015 reports would be accepted. Therefore the AGM could not proceed;

That the SESDO executive committee explained their constraints to the teams' representatives and they understood it but some teams' representatives were under influence of outside forces'

That to its surprise the representatives wrote to KMSC in 2016 complaining that SESDO executive failed to hold AGM for three years;

That stakeholders' dialogue was conveyed at KMC chambers involving Kanifing Municipal Authorities, SESDO executive, SESDO Teams' Representatives and KMSC at KMC Chambers in May 2016;

That the parties agreed to resolve the matter as recommended at the meeting by KMC authorities;

That SESDO executive provided the available documents for auditing as requested;

That the draft audit report was leaked to the media with audit queries;

That the SESDO executive responded to queries through the auditor;

That corrections did not reflect in the final draft as the auditor rather maintained the first draft;

That AGM was held on the 29th April 2017 and the auditor failed to attend and present the audit report;

That elective congress was conveyed on the 16th July 2017 by KMSC without SESDO executive been written to and there was disagreement over the inclusion of the constitutional amendments in the agenda which is a calculated move to reduce votes for affiliated members;

That the constitution provided 2 delegates per football club, volleyball 10 delegates, Handball 10 delegates, Basketball 10 delegates, Athletics 10 delegates, Wrestling 4 delegates, Martial Arts 10 delegates and Culture 10 delegates;

That the 32 football clubs registered and participated in SESDO competitions, 1 Basketball team participated in Gambia Basketball Federation's Tournaments, 4 Volleyball teams participated in Gambia Volleyball Federation Tournaments, Athletic, Wrestling, Martial Arts and Culture no team registered and participated in any competition;

That KMSC wrote to dissolved SESDO executive and barred them from contesting in the congress as the congress was rescheduled to 23rd July 2017.

The Teams' Representatives Committee

That the SESDO executive defaulted in the elective congress in 2012 and the elective congress was held in June 2013;

That the elective congress was due in June 2017;

That there was no AGM in 2014, 2015, and 2016;

That on the 18th August 2015, 25th October 2015 and 21st September 2015 the teams' representatives wrote to SESDO to convey AGM but to no avail;

That thereafter the teams' representatives wrote to KMSC on the 1st February 2016 on the issue;

That the SESDO executive was compelled to call the AGM on the 12th March 2016 only to present incomplete financial reports which the delegates rejected and demanded for full reports;

That there was gross financial irregularities in the said incomplete report;

That on the 30th March 2016, the teams filed a vote of no confidence petition to NSC;

That stakeholders dialogue was conveyed at KMC Chambers with the council authorities and agreements and recommendations were take taken to resolve the matter;

That an independent auditor was appointed as part of the agreements who conducted the audit exercise and there was evidence of gross financial malpractices and mismanagement in the audit report;

That the audit report was leaked and the SESDO executive brought in some documents to the auditor in response to certain queries;

That the final report was prepared and circulated to all clubs;

That the teams' representatives insisted that there will be no football in the stadium if no action is taken against SESDO executive;

That elective congress was conveyed on the 16th July 2017 where there was motion and counter motion for the constitutional amendments to be part of or not part of the agenda respectively. That the chairman refused to take the votes;

That the congress was rescheduled to 23rd July 2017 which could not hold as a result of the advice by the National Assembly Select Committee on sports;

That there are 32 registered football clubs who participate in SESDO competitions and 1 basketball club that participated in the Gambia Basketball Federation tournaments;

That there is no SESDO organized tournament for other disciplines and no club participated in national competitions as claimed by the executive.

Kanifing Municipality Sports Committee (KMSC)

The impasse started since 2016 when the teams' representatives complained that the SESDO executive failed to hold AGM for three years;

That upon receipt of the petition, they decided to find out whether the petition came from the genuine members which was confirmed;

Stakeholders dialogue was conveyed and it was agreed for an independent auditor from KMC to audit the accounts;

The exercise was conducted and the report submitted and circulated to SESDO executive and teams who called on KMSC to dissolve the SESDO executive as a result of the gross mismanagement of the funds;

That KMSC decided not to since the congress was at the corner;

That the teams' representatives decided to write to NSC;

That NSC conducted its finding and made recommendations to KMSC for implementation;

That KMSC acted on all recommendations except the constitutional review as it planned to develop one format for the whole region after all the zonal congresses;

That the reports could not be distributed on time and therefore rescheduled to a week later;

That KMSC and NSC met and review the constitution and made agreement for the organization of the congress;

That the elective congress was conveyed but there disagreement over inclusion of the amendments in the agenda and there was no voting on the motions;

That a decision was reached by KMSC to dissolve SESDO executive since their mandate has expired;

That following a consultative meeting with NSC, KMSC decided to barred the SESDO executive members from contesting as they were found wanting by the audit report;

That few people met and took the decision in (13) above.

National Sports Council (NSC)

That on the 30th March 2016, upon receipt of a petition of vote of no confidence from the teams' representatives with three letters, forwarded it to the KMSC and requested them to investigate and report back;

There was a follow-up letter dated 18th April 2016 but no reply;

That SESDO executive responded on the 9th June 2016;

That a stakeholder dialogue meeting was held at KMC Chambers and the following recommendations from KMC authorities were agreed to by both parties:

Note The Recommendations:

SESDO month activity reports from all the sporting disciplines

Quarterly financial reports;

Transparency and accountability to stakeholders at all levels;

External auditing to SESDO accounts by MKC authorities;

SESDO will provide full financial statements and reports of all activities of 2013, 2014 and 2015 to KM Sports Committee by 15th July 2016;

An independent auditor be appointed by KMC to audit the accounts of SESDO and report to KMC by 20th July 2016;

An extra ordinary AGM be called by KM Sports which will include all stakeholders to dilate on the reports of activities and the audited accounts by 30th July 2016.

That 13th October 2016, NSC wrote to KMSC on update on SESDO and on the 17th October 2016, the latter updated the former that it was engaging the parties;

The teams' representatives wrote to NSC that the SESDO executive committee did not comply to the agreements;

That the NSC wrote to KMSC dated 17th February 2017 for an update on SESDO impasse;

That KMSC replied on the 27th February 2017 that the matter will be resolved in the soonest;

That on the 16th March 2017 NSC wrote to KMC CEO for audit report;

That NSC continued the follow up until it got the report and considered the need to intervene and invited teams' representatives, SESDO executive, KMSC and the auditor to a meeting on two occasions but the auditor was never available;

That the NSC instructed the KMSC to organize the SESDO congress without the executive taking part in the organization;

That considering the flaws in the constitution, the NSC deem it necessary for the SESDO constitution to be reviewed and standardized but never imposed;

That SESDO executive refused to the inclusion of the revised constitution to be part of the agenda;

That the Executive Secretary never had a meeting with any opposing camp after the said CHAN match and was involved in two meetings with the stakeholders on the issue.

Observations

Annual General Meeting is a constitutional requirement Article 9 (i) and Article 12 section 1 (a);

The Agenda items for AGM are:

Confirmation of the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting and matters arising there from;

Presentation of reports of the policy of the organization's activities;

Statement of the accounts;

Formulation and co-ordination of the policy of the organization;

Approval of development plans of the organization;

Election of the executive members when and where necessary

Any other business with the approval of the chairman;

There is provision for Extra Ordinary AGM (Article 14 section 1a&b) to be called by the executive committee when the need arises;

There is provision for Assistant Treasurer and Auditor in the constitution. Article 16 section 1(6&b9);

There is provision for the executive to present activity and financial report to the assembly annually, Article 17 1b;

There is provision for the Auditor to submit periodic reports of the organization financial statements on its income and expenditure to the Executive Committee and Annual General Assembly;

There is provision for any executive member or the entire members when suspected of mismanagement, embezzlement or misappropriation of fund be suspended and subjected to investigation, when found guilty legal action be instituted against him/ her and thereafter dismissed;

There is no provision on the procedure of dissolving the executive committee;

In accordance with section 24 (1) of the National Sports Council Act 2000, the Executive Secretary (now director) shall carry out any duty as directed by the council;

In accordance with Section 24 (4), the minister shall determine the terms and conditions of the service of the Executive Secretary and staff of the council.

Conclusion

The National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports is with the view that:

The SESDO executive committee has no excuse for its failure to hold AGM as it is constitutional requirement and the Assistant Treasurer position is provided in the constitution and records were kept in the office;

There is provision for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be conveyed by the executive which it failed to do so after series of demand for AGM by the teams' representatives;

The constitution is silence on what can be done when the executive failed to call AGM or Extra Ordniary General Meeting, in our view the delegates should be mandated to call the AGM should the executive failed to do so and take decision when the required majority is met;

The executive committee of SESDO had opportunity to audit its own account by its auditor and failure to do so would compel an outside intervention as it had happened;

The interventions of KMC authorities, KMSC and NSC were necessary as the matter was dragging unnecessarily too long;

There are a lot of flaws in the constitution of SESDO and therefore needed review;

Both parties shared the opinion on 32 football clubs and 1 basketball club as registered and participatory clubs;

There is no evidence of the registration and participation of the four volleyball clubs and the four handball clubs in the National Competitions as claimed by SESDO executive;

The mandate of the executive ended in June 2017;

The decision to remove or disallow the executive members from contesting in the congress is exclusively the mandate of SESDO General Assembly congress delegates;

The executive director and staff are responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Council.

Recommendations

Elective congress should be hold without any further delay to enable the Nawettan football to kick off;

The delegates to the congress should be the existing 33 clubs as confirmed (32 football clubs and 1 Basketball Club) with two delegates per club each a voting right;

The 2013, 2014, and 2015 Audit report prepared by an independent Auditor of KMC should be subjected to the consideration and adoption of the congress delegates;

It is the responsibility of the SESDO executive committee to present the 2016 and 2017 activities and financial reports;

Until otherwise removed by the congress delegates the SESDO executive members are entitle to contest the congress;

Since the mandate of the executive has ended in June 2017, KMSC should organized congress and present the reports as direct by NSC;

The delegates have to decide whether to review the constitution or consider and adopt the already revised one;

SESDO executive, the petitioner should take responsibility of funding the re-scheduled congress; and

National Sports Council should ensure that the constitution of the zones and associations are of standard.

Signed

Hon. Alhagie S Darboe

Chairman