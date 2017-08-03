Gambia: Govt. Revokes 271 Diplomatic & Service Passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has revoked 271 diplomatic and service passports issued to Gambians who no longer hold public offices and none Gambians by the former government.

Those whose passports were revoked includes, wife and children of former president, former ministers, ambassadors, and relatives of the former president, protocol officers, military officers, ex-security chiefs, former National Assembly members and none Gambians; key among them was Indian scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, and his wife.

When Daily Observer contacted Saikou Ceesay, communication officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said that in March, the ministry invited all those who were in possession of diplomatic and service passports and no-longer in public office or entitle to such privileges to surrender the said passports to the ministry's Protocol Division. "Those in The Gambia complied and surrendered their passports but those who fled the country in the aftermath of the political impasse didn't return their passports."

Ceesay said they have notified countries and they have received notifications from countries informing the ministry that they are aware of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' decision and they would implement it to the latter. "Whoever attempt to use the diplomatic and service passports outside The Gambia will be arrested," Ceesay said.