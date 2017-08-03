3 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kitty Accident Victim Says She Will Never Forget What Happened

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

A victim of the 4th February accident at Kitty village that caused harm to 30 people and allegedly killed one had told a Brikama Magistrates' Court that she will never forget what happened that day.

Testifying before Magiatrate A.R. Bah on Tuesday, Fatou Sarjo; a teacher and resident of Kitty said they were celebrating President Adama Barrow's victory and decided to accompany their chairlady to her house in crowd when the accident occurred.

In the case, prosecutors accused Alpha Jallow of driving a Mercedes Benz taxi in a rash and negligent manner and caused harm to 30 people.

He is also accused of driving the same car in a rash and negligent manner and caused the death of Alhagie Darboe. Mr. Jallow had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Fatou told the court in her testimony that while they were moving in crowd, she just had a knock her on her back and when she turned, she found that she was knocked by a car and shouted; "The car has killed me."

She said she and other victims were taken to Brikama Health centre and later referred to Banjul and were discharged following day.

Fatou told the court that she was given appointment to return to the hospital on 16th February.

According to her, she lost her tooth and sustained injury on one of her eyes and her right hand was broken while her left hand sustained injury from the accident.

She said the evidence was on her phone; on the Forayaa newspaper and in her medical report.

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh applied to tender the medical report as exhibit which was granted by the magistrate and marked as Exhibit K.

Prosecutor Jammeh further applied for adjournment to give time to Fatou to produce the pictures from her phone together and other reports.

The matter was adjourned to 16th August.

Gambia

Na Select Committee's Report On Sesdo Impasse Vindicates NSC

The National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports has revealed their findings and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.