Gambia: Kitty Accident Victim Says She Will Never Forget What Happened

A victim of the 4th February accident at Kitty village that caused harm to 30 people and allegedly killed one had told a Brikama Magistrates' Court that she will never forget what happened that day.

Testifying before Magiatrate A.R. Bah on Tuesday, Fatou Sarjo; a teacher and resident of Kitty said they were celebrating President Adama Barrow's victory and decided to accompany their chairlady to her house in crowd when the accident occurred.

In the case, prosecutors accused Alpha Jallow of driving a Mercedes Benz taxi in a rash and negligent manner and caused harm to 30 people.

He is also accused of driving the same car in a rash and negligent manner and caused the death of Alhagie Darboe. Mr. Jallow had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Fatou told the court in her testimony that while they were moving in crowd, she just had a knock her on her back and when she turned, she found that she was knocked by a car and shouted; "The car has killed me."

She said she and other victims were taken to Brikama Health centre and later referred to Banjul and were discharged following day.

Fatou told the court that she was given appointment to return to the hospital on 16th February.

According to her, she lost her tooth and sustained injury on one of her eyes and her right hand was broken while her left hand sustained injury from the accident.

She said the evidence was on her phone; on the Forayaa newspaper and in her medical report.

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh applied to tender the medical report as exhibit which was granted by the magistrate and marked as Exhibit K.

Prosecutor Jammeh further applied for adjournment to give time to Fatou to produce the pictures from her phone together and other reports.

The matter was adjourned to 16th August.