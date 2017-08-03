Gambia: Kambengo Nursery School Holds 9th Graduation

Kambengo Nursery School situated in Sukuta of Sanementaring District of West Coast Region over the weekend held its 9th graduation ceremony at a ceremony held at the school ground.

The ceremony, held on theme: 'Help a Child to Educate in a Peaceful and Developed Gambia', saw the graduation of 31 students, out of which 13 were boys and 17 were girls.

Addressing the students, Momodou K. Cham, the guest speaker at the ceremony, who doubles as the executive director of Public Health Research and Development Centre (CIAM), underscored the importance of education, saying basic education is a right for all Gambian children.

He made reference to Section 30 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, which clearly states that basic education shall be free and compulsory for all Gambian children.

Cham urged all stakeholders within the education sector to enroll their children in school, stating that Gambian children attending private ECD, lower and upper basic schools also have right to the national budgetary provisions.

"Let every parents consider the child as an important resource for the future development of the family, the community and the country in general and let government also invest in the future leaders of this country," he added.

Educating the child, he believes, is found to be the greatest investment a family or government could undertake, adding that education is key to socio-economic development of any nation.

Giving his school annual report, the headmaster of Kambengo Nursery School, Mafugi Saidy informed that his school was built by the community of Sanchaba Jola Kunda through self-help project known as 'Tesito Project'.

Saidy said students in graduating class are expected to be enrolled in grade one at various lower basic schools in the coming 2017-2018 school academic year.

Going through the history of his school, Saidy reminded the parents that his school started learning in 2006 with 30 students, while announcing with proud that in the 2016/2017 academic year, his school's enrolment stands at 100 students.

He stated: "The only tool for sustainable development in all forms and kinds is to get educated and my school is playing a pivotal role so that the students can graduate with success".

Sheriffo Makalo, who spoke on behalf of the Alkalo of Sukuta, assured the school's administration of the community's continual support to the school at all times.

He, however, appealed to the parents to send in their children to school.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were awarded to the outgoing students for their academic excellence for the three years of their intensive learning through fun.