Gambia: Jarra Natives in Diaspora Supports Disaster Communities in Lrr

In their quest to support communities badly affected by disaster in the Lowe River Region, the Jarra Association-U.K. and Bureng Association based in the United States of America, recently extended magnanimity to disaster communities in Jarra West District.

The donated items include, building materials such as corrugated iron sheets and a cash amount of D200, 000.

At a presentation ceremony held at Mansakonko Area Council, Lamin Saidy, the Regional Disaster Coordinator of region, disclosed that going by the disaster assessment report done in the area, a total of 93 households of 942 people were affected within Jarra West District as a result of windstorm and flash flooding.

The affected families, he went on, have suffered from partially or complete damages to their buildings, while in some areas, rooftops were blown away, thereby causing displacement of families.

Saidy thus thanked the donors on behalf the National Disaster Management Agency for their swift response.

For his part, Ansumana Kinteh, coordinator Jarra, U.K. Association, said the assistance came as a result of the intervention of Jarra natives living in Diaspora especially in the U.K. and U.S.

The gesture, he went on, is part of fulfilling the association's cooperate responsibility, adding that the support will go a long way in bettering the lives of the affected communities.

Kinteh gave a brief backgroud of the association, saying it was formed few years ago with the aim of contributing their quota to the socio-economic enhancement of the people of The Gambia.

Members of the association, according to him, are into diverse sectors of development including, health, education, and cultural promotion amongst other.

He made reference to numerous assistances undertaken by the two associations from provision of medical items to Soma District Hospital to construction of a standard science lab at Soma Senior Secondary School.

"Plans are in the offing to offer scholarship to the best deserving science students to higher learning institute across the whole Jarra", he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Momodou Ceesay, the Regional Physical Planning Officer, deputising for the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, said the council is fully aware of the activities carried out by the two associations within Jarra, which according to him, is complementing government's efforts in its development aspirations.

He averred that the donated items and cash amount would go a way in bettering the lives of disaster affected communities especially at this trying time.

Alh. Yayha Jarjusey, the district chief of Jarra West, described the donation as 'worthy and timely'.

According to him, most of the affected families have lost almost all their valuable materials including foodstuffs and shelter.

Naba Fofana of Sankwia on behalf of the beneficiaries, hailed the two associations for the laudable initiative, which she added, has put smiles on their faces.

Other speakers at the ceremony include, Mr. Momodou Sanneh, Regional Red Cross Branch Officer, Oustas Kalilu SaidyKhan of Kani Kunda and Mr. Momodou Lamin Fofana of Sankwia.