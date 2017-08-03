Gambia: Sise Named New Chan Team Coach

Omar Sise has been appointed, on promotion, as Gambia's National Under 23/CHAN Team Head Coach with immediate effect. Sise's appointment came a week after the Junior Scorpions woeful exit in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifier to Mali under Coach Alhagie Sarr, after the side's 4-0 lost and thus ending their hopes to appear at the 2018 edition in Kenya.

Omar's first assignment is the WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in September. The young and one of Gambia's enterprising tacticians would be assisted by Abdoulie Bojang. The Gambia Football Federation says Omar will retain his job as Under 20 coach.

Meanwhile, Sise has called on the Junior Scorpions for training ahead of the WAFU tournament in Ghana next month. The team kicks off training at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum before eventually moving to the Independence Stadium in Bakau later this week.

Omar Sise was in charge of The Gambia U-20 team that was narrowly edged out by Guinea Conakry in the 2016 qualifiers for the Zambia U-20 tournament. Omar guided an ebullient side of teenagers that cruised over Sierra Leone, Morocco both home and away legs, but halted their climbs to Guinea Conakry on a 2-1 aggregate when the Conakry Guineans beat the visitors 2-1 in Conakry after a goal less draw in Banjul. That feat has earned the young man to be inducted into Gambia's record of one of the country's most successful coaches at national side.

Source: GFF