Liberia: ECC Calls for Media Conflict Sensitivity Reportage

The Election Coordinating Committee ECC is challenging the Liberian media to be conflict sensitive in covering the October Presidential and legislative campaign.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Wednesday, ECC Chairman Oscar Bloh said the media should not use their channels to allow politicians to engage in negative campaign.

The ECC said while the media must be perceived as being neutral, it has the moral responsibility to promote civil campaigning in order to prevent any form of electoral violence.

According to the ECC, the media should play a neutral role for the promotion of violence free election in the Country.

The ECC Chairman also calls on all political parties and independent candidates to engage in issue base political debates and refrain from personality attacks as well as use of abusive, inflammatory, profane and hate speeches that would incite violence.

The election observatory group warns political actors to urge their supporters to refrain from provocative act such as destruction and tearing down of campaign materials of opponent during the campaign period.

"The political transition we all desire cannot be done peacefully if the campaign and other electoral events are marked by violence," the ECC Chairman Oscar Bloh told the media.

The ECC calls on all political parties to provide their campaign timetables to the NEC, the Liberia National Police and the Counties authorities so that the use of public facilities for campaign purposes do not create unnecessary tension and conflict between supporters of political parties.

Meanwhile, the ECC is calling on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to ask all members of her government holding executive positions in any political parties to resign so that their service in government does not come in conflict with campaigning activities, the Code of Conduct or Section 5.1 or the new election law.

In preparation to serve the campaign, the ECC said it has conducted training for 32 long term observers to cover all 73 Electoral Districts across the Country.

The Election Coordinating Committee is a civil society platform comprising thirty Organizations that observes all aspects of the electoral process in Liberia.