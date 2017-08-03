Ghana: MP Donates Computer to Appiadu R/C Primary School

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom Constituency, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, has presented a Dell Computer and its accessories to the Appiadu Roman Catholic Primary

School.

The occasion was the Open Day and Graduation ceremony of Appiadu Roman Catholic Primary and Kindergarten School.

The Oforikrom Legislator, who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Collins Effah, commended the teachers and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) for contributing their quota towards the upbringing of the children and maintenance of the school.

He called on parents to complement the efforts of teachers in raising the children, by engaging them and guiding them in their studies at home.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Helena Freiku, expressed appreciation for the gesture, and said the computer would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

She also commended the PTA for prompt responses to distress calls for assistance in the running of the school.

According to her, the PTA had assisted in the supply of a quantity of reading books to encourage pupils adopt the habit of reading, which, she said, had paid off, as the children have no problems with reading.

Mrs. Freiku, however, cautioned the pupils against absenteeism, and advised them to study hard so that they could pass their exams and enjoy the Free Education policy by the government.

Mr. Wiafe Akenten, PTA. Chairman, commended the teachers for utilising all monies from the PTA properly, and called on parents to continue to support the school.