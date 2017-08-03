Ghana: ND Eastern for Export Launched

The Eastern Regional Minister Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has reiterated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government's commitment to partner the private sector in order to boost the economy.

According to him, the overall purpose of government establishing the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP) was geared towards stimulating private sector growth and accelerate job creation.

The Regional Minister made the observation during the official launch of the Eastern Regional 2017 Trade Fair and Exhibition, dubbed "Brand Eastern for Export", at the Conference Hall of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) last Friday.

He explained that the NEIP is expected to support about 200 scalable businesses every year, thereby, enabling young people to come up with creative ideas that could be converted into businesses.

To him, the NEIP is the only sure way to address the monster of youth unemployment in the country, and, therefore, charged young and enterprising businesses to make a positive claim for part of the US$10 million.

Touching on the Eastern Regional 2017 Trade Fair and Exhibition, Mr. Darfour stressed that the RCC, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and stakeholders decided to put the event together in an effort to promoting made-in-Ghana products.

The event, which would take place from Tuesday 19th to Sunday 24th of September this year, at the Koforidua Jackson Park, is expected to showcase the 26 municipal and districts assemblies in the region.

500 entrepreneurs, craftsmen, manufacturers, producers, service providers and other stakeholders are expected to showcase and market their wares, adding that the Eastern Region has a lot of potential which businesses can exploit.