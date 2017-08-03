Ghana: Church, Mission House Commissioned for Suntreso Anglican

A church building and mission house have been commissioned for the Saint Mark's Anglican Church at Manso Suntreso in the Amansie West District.

The Metropolitan Anglican Archbishop of Kumasi Dioceses and province of Africa, Most Rev Prof Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, inaugurated the new church parish, and dedicated the three-bedroom mission house.

Most Daniel Yinkah Sarfo commended members of the Suntreso Parish, which comprises the Andrews Church at Manso Krofrom, Saint Luke Church at Manso Nkaasu, and Holy Trinity Church at Manso Abore for putting up the church building and mission house.

He asked them to intensify their evangelisation drive in the area to get more members into the church.

Archbishop Yinkah Sarfo advised the members to go into income-generating projects to enable them raise funds to develop their church.

The District Chief Executive for Amansie West, Mr. William Bediako Asante, also commended the Anglican Church for its developmental projects like schools, hospitals and construction of church buildings.

The Catechist, Thomas Omono Asamoah, said the church was established in the year 1927/1928 by Opanin Gyato and family, Opanin John Buadu, Matthew Addai and family, Opanin Peter Kyei and family, Madam Grace Owusu and family, Madam Martha Akua Pokua Pomah and family, Opanin Dardom and Kwabena Bio.