Ghana: Cincinnati-Based NGO Donates Equipment to Bonwire Health Centre

A Cincinnati-based non-governmental organisation, Precious Life Foundation, has donated medical equipment and second-hand clothes worth about $85,000 to the Bonwire Community Saviour Health Centre, through the Otumfuo Charity Foundation.

Some of the items donated included drugs, stretchers, second-hand clothes, and ultrasound machines for scanning.

Nana Akosua Pokuaa, Executive Director of the Foundation and who doubles as the Queenmother of the Ashanti citizens in Ohio in the United States of America, explained that the foundation aims at championing the welfare and health needs of the people, especially, the less privileged, hence the gesture to assist the Bonwire Community Saviour Health Centre to deliver quality healthcare to clients or patients.

Dr. Agyarko Poku, Administrator of the Otumfuo Foundation, who received the items, commended Precious Life Foundation for the kind gesture, and gave the assurance that the donation would be used judiciously to serve the intended purposes.