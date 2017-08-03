3 August 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Cincinnati-Based NGO Donates Equipment to Bonwire Health Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Cincinnati-based non-governmental organisation, Precious Life Foundation, has donated medical equipment and second-hand clothes worth about $85,000 to the Bonwire Community Saviour Health Centre, through the Otumfuo Charity Foundation.

Some of the items donated included drugs, stretchers, second-hand clothes, and ultrasound machines for scanning.

Nana Akosua Pokuaa, Executive Director of the Foundation and who doubles as the Queenmother of the Ashanti citizens in Ohio in the United States of America, explained that the foundation aims at championing the welfare and health needs of the people, especially, the less privileged, hence the gesture to assist the Bonwire Community Saviour Health Centre to deliver quality healthcare to clients or patients.

Dr. Agyarko Poku, Administrator of the Otumfuo Foundation, who received the items, commended Precious Life Foundation for the kind gesture, and gave the assurance that the donation would be used judiciously to serve the intended purposes.

Ghana

Social Media Abuse Affecting Children

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, has emphasised the need to enforce laws governing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.