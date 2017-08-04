London — Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa reckons that his charges will be under pressure to perform here with the country having topped the medal standings two years ago at at the Beijing World Championships.

However, Kirwa, who on Thursday called for Kenyans to pray for his team, said that his charges are ready for a replica of the Beijing show, hoping that the championships will help unite Kenyans as the country goes to elections.

"We are all under pressure, every athlete is under pressure to deliver but we have lost focus on the task ahead," said Kirwa, who expect men's 10,000m athlete to deliver Kenya's first victory on Friday night.

Kirwa believes that Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui, World 10,000m 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor, who is also the World Half Marathon and Cross Country champion and Bedan Karoki are ready crack it this time around.

"It's 16 years since we tested victory in men's 25-lap race but I have faith this is the year to end the long wait," said Kirwa, who had his luggage left behind by Kenya.

"Both athletes are in their best form but we can only hope and pray. It will go down to each one's tactical approach."

Kirwa has always had a good run with Team Kenya right from the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympic Games to 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing World Championships.

"We can only draw inspiration from these performances," said Kirwa, who expects the first Kenyan on track, 100m sprinter Mark Otieno to advance through the preliminaries.

"He is keen and focused on the task ahead, having had some good training back home."

Kirwa said he is not worried about the challenge posed by World 1,500m champion Genzebe Dibaba from Ethiopia and Dutch Sifan Hassan, saying Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich, Winny Chebet and Judy Kiyeng are up to the task.

"What I want from them is to reach the final for us to execute our plan well," said Kirwa adding that it will be difficult to predict how many medals Team Kenya will scoop.