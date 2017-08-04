3 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rihanna Providing Scholarships and Bicycles to Malawi Schoolgirls

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Rihanna
Rihanna in Malawi (file photo).

Pop star Rihanna has launched a new initiative to help girls in Malawi get the education they deserve.

The star launched her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents, in 2012 and has used it since to help children around the world. CLF is a nonprofit organisation that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

Her latest programme sees bike-sharing company ofo partner with CLF to help fund its Global Scholarship Program. Bikes will be donated to scholarship recipients in Malawi to help them get to school safely.

Rihanna said in a statement: "I'm so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation's new partnership with ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education, and also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone."

Ofo founder and CEO Dai Wei added: "We are delighted to work with Rihanna and the Clara Lionel Foundation on this innovative initiative as we are keen to help improve education accessibility for students living in poverty. We believe in unlocking every corner in the world with equal access to education as well as with our bike-sharing scheme."

Rihanna visited mALAWI at the start of this year to help identify ways teachers, students and the government could help to create a better educational future for the country's people. At present, only eight percent of students in Malawi complete secondary school.

Malawi

Group Endorses Peer Support Groups in Diabetes Fight

Community Against Diabetes and Hypertension (CADH) Board Chairperson Dr. Isaac Chirwa has said patient peer support… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.