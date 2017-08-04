3 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Presidency - Fayose to Officially Declare His Intention in October

Fayose for President?

Ayodele Fayose the Ekiti state Governor, has said that he will officially declare his intention to run for the 2019 presidency election in October.

Fayose made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by Lere Olayinka the Governor's spokesman.

He said Fayose will announce his plan to run for the Presidency in October, 2017.

Fayose also denied reports that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP had chosen Fayose as the Presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election and the All Progressives Congress (APC) member and former Vice President Atiku Abubaker as his running mate.

"I saw the report on Saharareporters like every other person; that will be one of the many mysteries of Sahareporters. As I'm talking to you, there is nothing like that," Olayinka said.

"Fayose will officially declare his intention to run for the presidency latest by October. This issue of Fayose vying for presidency with Atiku is not correct."

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, had last month launched a Facebook page named 'Fayose for President in 2019', formally confirming his intention to take President Muhammadu Buhari's job.

