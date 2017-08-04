3 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Iheanacho Signs Five-Year Deal With Leicester City

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Kelechi Iheanacho
By Tunde Eludini

Kelechi Iheanacho has completed his move to Leicester City from Manchester City.

The 20-year old sealed a five-year deal on Thursday after legal issues stalling the move were sorted.

The Nigeria international put pen-to-paper on a contract to 2022 and becomes the fourth addition to Craig Shakespeare's squad ahead of the new campaign.

The striker, who is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, could make his first appearance in City colours at King Power Stadium in City's final pre-season fixture.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Iheanacho said: "It feels good and I'm happy to be part of this team. I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do - to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I'm happy to be here.

Leicester City manager, Shakespeare, added: "It's a great signing for us.

Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he's played.

"We've tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he'll bring to the squad. He's young, he's hungry, he's ready for the next stage of his development and I'm delighted that will be with Leicester City."

Iheanacho arrives the King Power Stadium with an outstanding record in domestic and international football, having represented Nigeria with distinction at Under-13s, Under-17s, Under-20s and senior level, while he progressed rapidly through the ranks at Manchester City.

More on This

Soccer Player Iheanacho Completes £25 Million Leicester City Switch

Latest information surrounding the future of Nigeria and Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is that he has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.