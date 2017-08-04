4 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma's Assassination Suspect Back in Court

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and Cabinet ministers, is expected back in court on Friday.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 23, was arrested in Midrand on April 26 and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

At his previous court appearance in July, his lawyer Mpesi Makhanya requested that the case be postponed as the defence needed time to finish reading the docket.

Ramosebudi was granted bail of R3 000 on May 8.

According to the Hawks, Ramosebudi said State Security Minister David Mahlobo would be the first target of the so-called "Anti State Capture Death Squad".

Other names on the "state capture" letter included Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Varun Gupta, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, SARS boss Tom Moyane, and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

Ramosebudi allegedly said he had sniper rifles and poisoned food to carry out assassinations. He also said he had a sniper team of six. He claimed they had been trained.

The targets would be murdered to prevent the ANC losing the 2019 election and would result in a civil war.

They would be murdered in their homes to make it seem like house robberies.

News24

