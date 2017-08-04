Uganda: Word Has It... Tripple Ghetto Kids Perform on Jimmy Fallon Show

Is Meddy finally coming back home?

It's been six years since the singer Meddy left the country for the US where he continued with his music career. Many times, rumours circulated that the singer was planning on returning but it never happened.

Although this may just be another chance to excite people, we are told that the Rwandan R&B singer may finally return for a homecoming show in September.

We are also told that the singer will be headlining the annual Mutzig Beer Fest which was previously graced by regional and international musicians. Last year, Nigerian super star Wizkid headlined the show.

It looks like Meddie is following in the footsteps of his fellow artiste, The Ben, who returned home at the start of this year after also being away for six years.

Danny Nanone yet to get over GumaGuma loss

Just months after the artiste came in ninth place at the 2017 Primus GumaGuma Super Star competition finale, we are told that Danny Nanone is still clinging onto claims that the results of the competition were not fair.

To settle the dispute between the singer and the judges, we are told that private discussions were held in an attempt to calm the artiste down.

Just as the judges thought it was over, the singer recently said on one of the local radio stations that he wasn't convinced and that he still thinks the results weren't fair. He, however, said that it won't stop him from taking another shot at the next edition of the GumaGuma competition.

Here is a chance to watch Boyz II Men perform live

Boyz II Men is arguably one of the biggest groups in the history of music. Some of their biggest hits include End of the Road, Motownphilly and In the Still of the Night,I'll Make Love to You, On Bended Knee, Water Runs Dry and One Sweet Day.

If you've ever had the wish to see them, now might just be the time. The iconic trio will be performing in Lusaka, Zambia at the fourth edition of the Stanbic Music Festival. Arguably Zambia's biggest music festival, it has previously attracted big names like award-winning band UB40 and South Africa's Mi Casa.

Before you worry about how much it will cost you to fly to Lusaka, RwandAir is offering a package for the concert that includes flights, three-night accommodation and tickets, and all this for what most people are calling a reasonable $650.

Tripple Ghetto Kids perform on Jimmy Fallon show

The Triplets Ghetto Kids are flying high!

The young dancers who are on an 'unforgettable' experience in USA have scored yet another achievement. The Triple Ghetto Kids, as they are called, became the first Ugandans to perform at the BET Awards, and now, they've made history again after they performed on the popular "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Alongside American musicians French Montana and Swae Lee, the Ugandan children - ranging in age from 9 to 16 - stomped their feet and moved their bodies in unison to rapper French Montana's hit song, Unforgettable.

We are also told that the group enrolled for short courses at a school in Massachusetts. They shared the news on their Instagram page through a video in which they conveyed intentions to 'upgrade' their English. Their stay in the US is being financed by the rapper.

Montana who is currently on tour with the kids is said to be giving them the time of their lives. They have not left anything from their trip undocumented on social media. It is not yet known how long the kids will stay in the US.

Chameleone and wife breakup

Just months after Ugandan artiste Chameleone tried to convince the public that his marriage that was rumoured to be on the rocks was still intact, it has come to our attention that the ValuValu singer and his wife have split.

Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, took to social media to announce that he had indeed broken up with his wife Daniella Atim Mayanja.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, he said that Daniella deserves better and that it is only right to let her go. He, however, noted that he will continue to take care of their children.

The couple recently dismissed rumours that Daniella had filed for divorce citing abusive behaviour by the husband.