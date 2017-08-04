4 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA History Archive in Court to Force Reserve Bank to Release Apartheid Secrets

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South Africa History Archive (SAHA) is expected to head to the South Gauteng High Court on Friday in a bid to force the South African Reserve Bank to release records of suspected apartheid-era financial crimes.

SAHA - created by anti-apartheid activists in the 80s - first requested the records in August 2014 in consultation with non-profit organisation Open Secrets.

Several Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) requests were made which resulted in the matter heading to court on Friday.

"Specifically included in this request was information about fraud through manipulation of the financial rand dual currency, foreign exchange or the forging of Eskom bonds," according to a press release published this week on the Open Secrets website.

"Given the current public outcry over alleged widespread state capture in South Africa, untangling the extensive networks that enable corruption is more pressing than ever. Private interests remain central to the abuse of state power."

On Wednesday, SARB spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane was not prepared to comment.

"The SARB is defending the matter and will therefore not comment further pending deliberations and the court's ruling," he told News24.

Court papers from November show that the Reserve Bank felt that releasing the records could "jeopardise the economic interests of the country".

News24

South Africa

Zuma's Assassination Suspect Back in Court

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and Cabinet ministers, is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.