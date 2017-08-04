The South Africa History Archive (SAHA) is expected to head to the South Gauteng High Court on Friday in a bid to force the South African Reserve Bank to release records of suspected apartheid-era financial crimes.

SAHA - created by anti-apartheid activists in the 80s - first requested the records in August 2014 in consultation with non-profit organisation Open Secrets.

Several Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) requests were made which resulted in the matter heading to court on Friday.

"Specifically included in this request was information about fraud through manipulation of the financial rand dual currency, foreign exchange or the forging of Eskom bonds," according to a press release published this week on the Open Secrets website.

"Given the current public outcry over alleged widespread state capture in South Africa, untangling the extensive networks that enable corruption is more pressing than ever. Private interests remain central to the abuse of state power."

On Wednesday, SARB spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane was not prepared to comment.

"The SARB is defending the matter and will therefore not comment further pending deliberations and the court's ruling," he told News24.

Court papers from November show that the Reserve Bank felt that releasing the records could "jeopardise the economic interests of the country".

News24