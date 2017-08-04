Nigeria: Stakeholders Partner Oyo At N50bn Healthcare Fund Launch

Ibadan — IN line with the Oyo State government's determination to overhaul the healthcare system for effective service delivery, stakeholders in the health sector, including captains of industries have partnered the state government in realisation of the N50 billion endowment fund target.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State also disclosed that his administration was committed to over-hauling the sector with a renewed vigour, which he said, has been the focus of his administration.

The event, held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, yesterday, attracted people from all walks of life including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, represented by Prof. Adeolu Akande, Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, represented by the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Prof. Temitope Alonge; Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, two senators representing the state at the Senate, Sen. Abdul-Fatai Buhari, Sen. Soji Akande Akanbi and a House of Representatives member, Hon. Temitope Olatoye.

Others were members of the state's House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, traditional rulers led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, a former minister and the President, Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Chief Onikepo Akande; representatives of governors of Kwara and Ebonyi States, banks representatives, council chairmen in the state, representative of WHO and UNICEF and others.