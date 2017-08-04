Rwanda: Comesa Observers Call on IGP Gasana

The head of the electoral observers mission of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Bishop Mary Nkosi, said that since her delegation arrived in Rwanda, they have not encountered any security related issues and that security organs have since been facilitating campaigns.

The 15-member COMESA observers are in Rwanda to monitor today's presidential election.

Speaking during a meeting with the Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana, yestetday, Bishop Nkosi said: "Since the time we arrived in Rwanda, we have been following campaigns of the three candidates and, so far, security is very elaborate. We have not encountered any issue and we are looking forward to safe and secure elections."

"The efficiency level at which the police has been operating is an indication that the security plan is well drawn out."

IGP Gasana briefed the delegation about the security preparations before, during and after the election.

The Police chief explained that the Force works closely with all parties involved in the elections, including the National Electoral Commission as well as other security organs to ensure that Rwandans cast their votes in a calm and secure environment.

"Together with NEC, we have established effective coordination mechanisms for close follow-up on compliance with the rules and regulations governing elections," he said.

The IGP said police officers have been deployed at all 2341 polling centres to ensure security and safety of the electorate.

Police have also provided escort services and security of all electoral materials, right from NEC headquarters to the polling centres, and Gasana assured the observers that all was set for smooth poll.

Rwandans in the Diaspora cast their vote yesterday and the citizens in the country will take part in the penultimate Decision Day to elect the next president today.