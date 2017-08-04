Tanzania: Taxman Now to Charge Tax On Gospel Songs, Films

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Revenue Authority will soon start charging tax on gospel songs.

Speaking on Thursday in the city at a meeting between Urban musicians with Information Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, the TRA's senior revenue officer Sydney Mkamba said the gospel songs segment was now a big business in the country and as such those benefitting from it must pay tax.

"We have exempted tax on gospel songs because the government saw it more as a religious matter and was not for profit. However, we currently see that that view is no longer the case, it is a business like any other," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Mkamba said that TRA has managed to seize more than a million counterfeit CDs in the past two years.