Rwanda/Burundi: Kirehe FC Appoint Burundian Ntakagero as Head Coach

AZAM Rwanda Premier League side Kirehe FC have appointed Burundian Omar Ntakagero as their new head coach. He signed a one-year contract until the end of 2017/18 season, with an option for renewal.

Haringingo replaces Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya, who was sacked by the Nyakarambi-based club at the end of the season after guiding them to 11th position with 32 points.

Ntakagero's appointment was confirmed on Thursday by club president, Celestin Habanabakize.

"Kirehe FC is delighted to announce that we have signed him as head coach (Omar Ntakagero). We need to build a strong team and we believe he's the man to guide the team to another level. He has signed one year and will start work next week," Habanabakize said.

Ntakagero has been the head coach of Burundian side Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic FC (LLB Académic) and Burundi U20 assistant coach.

One of his first priorities as he starts work will be to sign new players to help Kirehe perform better next season with a target of finishing in the top eight.

Ntakagero is the seventh Burundian coach to work in Rwandan football in two years, following Djuma Masudi (ex-Rayon Sports coach), Godfroid Okoko (Gicumbi FC), Jimmy Ndizeye (Espoir), Pablo Nduwimana (Amagaju FC), Francis Christian Haringingo (Mukura Victory Sports) and Gilbert Yaoundé Kanyankore (Bugesera FC).